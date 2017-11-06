Part 2 Current statistics show that the Chinese have invested about $4 billion in Zambia, and our trade with China keeps on increasing year on year. The Chinese construction companies get more than 80% of all construction contracts in the country for our airports, roads, power generation, etc. Therefore, our Chinese colleagues are here to stay. Zambia is currently undergoing unprecedented construction boom. The last time I saw such construction taking place at the same time was during my time in China where I was studying civil engineering.

