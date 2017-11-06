The ruling Patriotic Front has published academic qualifications of Lusaka mayor Wilson Kalumba to diffuse a growing backlash against the civic leader. Kalumba has come under severe attack for what many Lusaka resident dim poor performance. This morning, a picture of Kalumba seemingly dozing on official duty went viral with his critics confirming the 53-year-old is not up to the task for his role. Some of this critics, among the PF cadres, wondered how the ruling party settled for him as their candidate in the 2016 general election.

