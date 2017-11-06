CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

DIRECTOR of the World Bank’s Global Indicators Group Rita Ramalho is in the country to discuss Zambia’s performance and insights on how to push further improvements on the ease of doing business in the short and medium term.

Zambia features fifth on the top 10 economies in Africa showing the most notable improvement in doing business for 2018, and ranks 85th on the ease of doing business, compared to 98th in last year’s report. The World Bank says Ms Ramalho will also hold discussions with the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry permanent secretary Kayula Siame which will focus on technical assistance needs from the World Bank to Government over the next year.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

