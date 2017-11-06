The Christian Brothers in Zambia’s Mongu Diocese are celebrating fifty years of continuous presence in the diocese. On 4 July 1967, Brothers James Casey and John Wiley left Ireland and arrived in Mongu on 7 July. Br Patrick McLoughlin also came later in that same year. St John’s school, Mongu, had commenced in 1962, founded by the Capuchin Fathers. On 8 December 1967, the Capuchins handed over the leadership of the school to the Christian Brothers. The first Headmaster was Br Casey.

