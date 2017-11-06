The state-owned telecommunications firm Zamtel is implementing the famous Japanese Kaizen programme which places emphasis on continuous improvement of all business processes in its quest to achieve a culture of continuous improvement. Zamtel has taken the bold move to ring-fence the fast changing business fortunes through a work culture change that seeks to improve business operations at every level of the company. In a statement, Zamtel says its implementing the Kaizen philosophy is in line with Government efforts that are aimed at establishing a SMART Zambia based on improved quality service delivery and overall national productivity.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

