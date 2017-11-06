MWILA NTAMBI, Chililabombwe

THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has exceeded its revenue collection target at Kasumbalesa border post on the Copperbelt by K14 million.

ZRA Kasumbalesa deputy station manager Martin Chanda said on Saturday that the authority as at October this year collected K342 million against a projection of K328 million. Mr Chanda attributed the efficient revenue collection at the border to the public-private partnership (PPP) that has helped to ease congestion and facilitate easier movement of goods.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

