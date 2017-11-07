  ||    7 November 2017 @ 00:29

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe
MINISTER of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata says Government will soon recruit 450 forest guards who will be deployed in various forest reserves to curb indiscriminate cutting down of trees.

Ms Kapata said in an interview yesterday that Government wants to ensure that forests are conserved to protect the eco-system.
