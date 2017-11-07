The University of Zambia says it is investigating the reported overpayment it received after issuing an invoice to government demanding payment exceeding Seven Million Kwacha.

The said money was to cater tuition and accommodation allowances for students sponsored by government.

UNZA Spokesperson Damaseke Chibale says the university will for now not comment on the audit findings.

Meanwhile some students omitted from project allowance have complained that the case has not been solved despite registering their concerns with the university registry and the bursaries committee.

