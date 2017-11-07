The Auditor General’s report has revealed that a Ministry of General Education employee paid himself a total of K2,577,055 in the year ended 2016, for unexplained purposes. According to the Auditor General, a Bwalya L Phiri used different initials on nine occasions to draw money from a Ministry of General Eduction account, in an attempt to conceal the fraud.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

