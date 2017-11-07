The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) has called on Government to revise the Public Finance Act to make it more punitive as a way of safeguarding public funds. CSPR Executive Director Patrick Nshindano says in order to reduce the ever increasing cases of misappropriation of public funds reported by the Auditor General’s Office, it is important that the government strengthens provisions of the law that can be used to ensure prudent utilization of public funds. Mr. Nshindano has told QTV News that the government should also pay particular attention to the revision of Public Procurement Act as well as finalize the Budgeting and Planning Act in order to reduce misuse of public funds by those entrusted with the funds.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

