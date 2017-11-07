  ||    7 November 2017 @ 14:09

In this audio, UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says he is happy with the Paradise Papers because they show that Zambians can be entrepreneurial by investing abroad and bringing the money back home. And HH says he has only contested two proper elections since he took over the UPND.

Read the full Article » NEWS DIGGERS! «
Home » News » Headlines »
News Diggers!