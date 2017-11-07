HH was live on Radio Phoenix this morning discussing the tie between Zambian development and institution building and reinstating the rule of law. “We will only develop our country if we all unite and call for the restoration of rule of law, human rights, liberties and freedoms”. He spoke of the societal issues that stem form corruption. If public money doesn’t benefit public services only Zambia’s future loses out.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

