MWILA NTAMBI, Chililabombwe
THE company which is jointly managing the Kasumbalesa border post with Government has called for an urgent solution to the land encroachment problem at the facility.

Zambia Integrated Property Border Crossing Company (ZIPBCC) shareholder representative Sharon Dandovich said over the weekend that illegal land developers have started building houses on the piece of land meant for expanding the trucks parking lot and construction of a school.
