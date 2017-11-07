  ||    7 November 2017 @ 08:29

ZUMANI KATASEFA, Luanshya
PRESIDENT Lungu has donated K100,000 towards the completion of a church building for Mpongwe Baptist Union Church.

President Lungu, who congregated at the same church last month during his working tour of the Copperbelt, promised to help finish the structure.
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.