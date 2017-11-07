People wishing to buy houses at the National Pension Scheme Authority-NAPSA-Northgate Housing Complex using a mortgage can now do so.

This follows the signing of an agreement between NAPSA and the Zambia National Building Society for the sale of the said houses.

NAPSA Board Chairperson, Marian Munyinda says Zambia is facing a housing deficit estimated at about 1.5 million countrywide.

She says the agreement will assist to bring down the housing deficit as more people will now have access to affordable financing for decent housing.

And Zambia National Building Society Board Chairperson, David Nama says the agreement is unique because it also involves a financing agreement that will push the cost of mortgages down for the public to afford the houses.

