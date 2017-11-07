A 34-year-old miner at Kansanshi in Solwezi has died after a dump truck she was driving lost control and hit into another truck. Annet Kalolo of Mitec area died a few hours upon arrival at Meryburg Hospital in Solwezi after hitting into another truck that was going in the same direction. North Western Province Police Commissioner Auxensio Daka who confirmed the accident said the incident happened on Sunday around 05:45 hours when the deceased lost control of the truck and hit into another dump truck.

