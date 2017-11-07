  ||    7 November 2017 @ 08:29

MWILA NTAMBI, Chinsali
ABOUT 41, 898 new electronic voucher (e-voucher) cards under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) are expected to be distributed to farmers in Muchinga Province during the 2017/2018 farming season.

The figure will be added to the 31,000 that were distributed last year and are expected to be used in this year’s farming season.
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.