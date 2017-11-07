MWILA NTAMBI, Chinsali

ABOUT 41, 898 new electronic voucher (e-voucher) cards under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) are expected to be distributed to farmers in Muchinga Province during the 2017/2018 farming season.

The figure will be added to the 31,000 that were distributed last year and are expected to be used in this year’s farming season.

