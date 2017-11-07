ND leader Hakainde Hichilema says there is nothing illegal about his links to AfNat Resources Limited, a Bermuda company named in the latest leak dubbed “the Paradise papers” where he served as a Director. The papers are a huge batch of leaked documents mostly from offshore law firm Appleby, along with corporate registries in 19 tax jurisdictions, which reveal the financial dealings of politicians, celebrities, corporate giants and business leaders. Mr Hichilema says he’s pleased with the Paradise papers because the documents have outlined clearly that there is no illegality, but merely revealing information which is not a secret.

