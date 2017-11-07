TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

OVER US$500 million will be invested in the expansion of Universal Mining and Chemical Industries Limited (UMCIL) next year to increase production from about 72,000 tonnes to almost 120,000 tonnes.

Kafue Steel Plant has the design capacity to produce about 250,000 tonnes of steel products but the company failled to reach it because of load shedding which the country experienced previously.

