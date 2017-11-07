DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Chipata

THE Patriotic Front (PF) in Eastern Province says the impending establishment of the first ever tractor assembly plant in Chipata by Government will accelerate machination of the agriculture sector in the region.

PF provincial chairperson Andrew Lubusha said in an interview yesterday that the programme demonstrates Government’s commitment to transforming Zambia into a middle-income country by 2030.

