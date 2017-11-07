Police in Lusaka have picked up a decomposed body of a man in Chibolya compound which was found with the head, legs and arms missing. In a statement, Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says the missing body parts were later found in a sack in Ngwenya Dam. She says the body which was packed in a 50kg bag was dumped in a structure adjacent to the main house in Chibolya compound.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

