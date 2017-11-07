CHISHIMBA Kambwili has asked the government to place back on payroll all council and civil service retirees it has failed to pay. During a press briefing in Lusaka on Saturday, Kambwili said retirees in Zambia had been turned into beggars yet leaders were spending colossal amounts buying fire tenders and ambulances at inflated prices. “Even in next year’s budget, money allocated to liquidate money owed to retirees is nothing to talk about and yet you are quick to appropriate money in the budget for areas where you have commissions, leaving people who have worked in the civil service for a long time without getting their gratuities, pensions. Please pay pensioners President Lungu,” Kambwili said. “You have made twenty one million within one year and yet you are failing to pay the retirees! All people at State House are rich; Amos is rich, Kaizer is rich, Daniel is rich. Some people who are working at State House can be able even to run 60, 70 trucks after working for one year at State House. When you traverse the country, we are meeting these trucks all over the Copperbelt ferrying copper but you are failing to pay retirees.”

