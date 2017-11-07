  ||    7 November 2017 @ 01:29

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola
GAUTENG Province Minister Lebogang Maile has urged Zambia Chamber of Mines (ZCM) to consider investing in a copper refinery in Ndola.

Mr Lebogang, who led a delegation of South African heavy equipment manufacturers last week Friday, said during a meeting with ZCM that they are looking for proposals from companies with an appetite to set up a copper refinery on the Copperbelt Province.
