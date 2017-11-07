  ||    7 November 2017 @ 00:27

A picture of a sleeping Lusaka Mayor today went viral on social media with netizens taking turns to mock him after he ordered council police to demolish Zoona, MTN and Airtel vending kiosks around the City.  

Read the full Article » TUMFWEKO «
Home » News » Headlines »
Tumfweko A Zambian News and Entertainment website.