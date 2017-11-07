BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

STANDARD Chartered Bank managing director Herman Kasekende says there is need to scale up financial literacy programmes in communities to improve the culture of saving among Zambians.

Mr Kasekende said his bank wants to partner with First Quantum Minerals (FQM) in promoting the village banking scheme, which is being implemented through its subsidiary firm, Kansanshi Mine in Solwezi, to enhance the culture of saving among rural communities.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

