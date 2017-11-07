  ||    7 November 2017 @ 11:33

Chadiza Town Council has challenged members of the public to take keen interest in implementing the keep Zambia clean campaign  to ensure its success. Speaking in an interview with Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Chadiza, Chadiza Town Council Chairperson Paul Phiri said the campaign has not achieved its intended objectives because most people in the community were not taking the campaign seriously. Mr. Phiri said members of the public have left the responsibility of cleaning the surrounding to the council alone.

