Toyota Zambia has confirmed that the Ambulance that our government said is $288, 000 is actually $74 735.78. What this means is that thePatriotic front governement under repubblican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu have pocketed more and stolen over $200 000 on each ambulance.

Read the full Article » TUMFWEKO

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

