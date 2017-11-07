  ||    7 November 2017 @ 00:27

Toyota Zambia has confirmed that the Ambulance that our government said is $288, 000 is actually $74 735.78. What this means is that thePatriotic front governement under repubblican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu have pocketed more and stolen over $200 000 on each ambulance.  

