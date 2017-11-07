ALLIANCE for Community Action executive director Laura Miti says it is frightening that Vice-President Inonge Wina, who Zambians “tend to find a little more sobre than the President” can also stand up in Parliament and support President Edgar Lungu’s threats to Constitutional Court judges. And Miti has indicated that some people within the ruling PF are facilitating a despotic President. Speaking on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy programme last night, Miti regretted that Vice-President Wina was sacrificing her hard-fought probity.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

