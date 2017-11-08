A 46 year old Zambian national has died at an identified Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa, minutes after collapsing in his room. Leornard Mushili, a resident of Chingola district in the Copperbelt Province, was pronounced dead by the paramedics who came to attend to him in his room before he could be evacuated to the hospital. The deceased was in the company of his spouse identified as Tuyate Mushili aged 37 when he collapsed in his room.

