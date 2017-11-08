Former UPND vice president Dr Canisius Banda has taken a dig at opppsition Hakainde Hichilema for his response in the link revealing the Zambian politician’s connection to the Paradise Papers. The Paradise Papers has published details of shady financial transactions for some globally renowned personalities. Hichilema, named in the same tax haven cable, defends himself as a smart businessman and not crooked as the publication seems to suggest.

