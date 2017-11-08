SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Lusaka

THE Esther Lungu Foundation Trust says it will work closely with the church in supporting the less privileged in the country.

Esther Lungu Foundation board member Wanziya Kampyongo said the organisation is keen to help the vulnerable to alleviate their suffering. She was speaking yesterday when she distributed 120 boxes of food hampers worth K26,520 to Cathedral of Praise Church of God.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

