The Chipolopolo camp has been bolstered by the arrival of four European based players bringing the number of foreign based players in camp to eight. And coach Wedson Nyirenda has dropped Kondwani Mtonga, Lewis Macha and Simon Silwimba due to injury with Napsa Stars defender Solomon Sakala called in. Team manager Chris Chibuye told Fazfootball.com said that Patson Daka (Red bull Salzburg), Enock Mwepu (FC Liefering), Edward Chilufya (Djurgardens) and Emmanuel Banda (K.V Oostende) had arrived.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

