KABANDA CHULU, Chadiza

THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has rejected over 1,000 bags of white maize at Mwangazi satellite depot in Chadiza after finding some traces of large grain borer in the grain.

FRA executive director Chola Kafwabulula said here yesterday that the outbreak of large grain borer is being treated as an emergency and officers from the Zambia Agricultural Research Institute (ZARI) have been engaged to control the situation. Mr Kafwabulula said the large grain borer is one of the most devastating pests affecting maize production since it can reduce the grain into powder within a few days of infection.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

