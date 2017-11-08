NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

VARIOUS stakeholders have condemned United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema for investing huge amounts of money in offshore accounts, describing the move as unpatriotic.

But Mr Hichilema says there is nothing illegal in him making such an investment and being named among the richest in leaked Paradise Papers, a dossier about offshore accounts in which some of the world’s wealthiest people are named. The financial documents have revealed how the powerful and ultra-wealthy secretly invest vast amounts of money in offshore tax havens.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

