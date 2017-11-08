Opposition UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has brushed off insinuations that his being named in the world famous Paradise Papers that discloses secretive overseas arrangements for high profile global citizens amounts to illegality. The disclosure of 13.4 million previously-secret documents ties major companies and political figures to secretive overseas arrangements. The majority of the leaked Paradise Papers come from Appleby, which specialises in offshore accounts.

