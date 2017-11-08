  ||    8 November 2017 @ 20:29

Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has been acquitted on three traffic offense charges.
Kambwili was dragged to court by the Road Transport and Safety Agency-RTSA.
Lusaka Magistrate Brian Simachela has found Kambwili with no case to answer as the prosecution has failed to prove its case to place the accused on his defense. 

