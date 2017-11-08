  ||    8 November 2017 @ 20:33

The Kazungula bridge, a multi-billion rand rail and road project under construction at the border between Botswana and Zambia is nearing completion. The project began in 2014 and at a cost of over 33 billion rand is a bilateral initiative between Botswana and Zambia.

