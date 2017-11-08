MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

SENIOR Chief Shakumbila of the Ila and Sala people of Central Province has urged opposition political leaders pushing for regime change to give President Lungu space to deliver on his campaign promises.

The traditional leader said in a phone call from his palace yesterday that President Lungu is a duly elected head of State who is recognised and respected by the international community. “Those who have hatred against the head of State should know how to manage their anger by not telling the whole world about their grievances. It is the duty of every Zambian to build the name of the President, he is our leader and we should respect that,” Senior Chief Shakumbila said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

