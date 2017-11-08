  ||    8 November 2017 @ 08:09

Party of National Unity leader Highvie Hamududu says President Edgar Lungu should heed to the Law Association of Zambia’s counsel and apologise for the careless statement he made in Solwezi about Constitutional Court judges. In an interview with News Diggers! yesterday, Hamududu observed that President Lungu’s statement bordered on interference of the Judiciary.

