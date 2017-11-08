  ||    8 November 2017 @ 17:27

A 33 year old pregnant woman of old Kanyama compound in Lusaka has been killed by her husband after a marital dispute. The deceased who was identified as Rosemary Nyambe of unknown house number in Lusaka’s old Kanyama compound sustained a cut on the lower left eye and a bruised back. Police Acting Spokesperson Danny Mwale has told QTV News in a statement that an iron bar is alleged to have been used in the act.

