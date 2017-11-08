  ||    8 November 2017 @ 03:29

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Ndola
MIDFIELDER Enock Mwepu and striker Patson Daka and two other Europe-based players yesterday joined the Chipolopolo ahead of Saturday’s 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier against Cameroon.

Mwepu and Daka, who weave their career in Austria, arrived alongside Belgium-based midfielder Emmanuel Banda and Sweden-based midfielder Edward Chilufya aboard an Ethiopian Airways flight at 14:30 hours at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola.
The players were received by Football Association of Zambia executive committee member Kabaso Kapambwe and national team manager Christopher Chibuye.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
