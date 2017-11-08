ZAMBIA ONLINE EMAIL LOGIN
Mwepu, Daka jet in
Dear Zambia
- DELETINGby Officer on 7th November 2017, 14:11
- JOINING PORNby Guest on 7th November 2017, 14:09
- England Rugby playerby Chivumo on 7th November 2017, 08:06
- i want to joinby Guest on 7th November 2017, 04:54
- The top five most intelligent animalsby Cousin on 7th November 2017, 04:06
- You can't change men's hearts, but on paper RSA is civilizedby fan on 7th November 2017, 02:41
- How do women with long fingernails wipe their ass?by Concerned citizen on 7th November 2017, 01:56
- Some euphemisms are quite laughable. e.g. Gentlemen's clubby Smoker of the green on 7th November 2017, 01:46
- The United States is becoming exactly like Zimbabweby subvert the dominant paradigm on 6th November 2017, 22:16
- Why are descendants of slaves able to run so darn fast?by nsima eater on 6th November 2017, 22:00
Business News
- Media stocks surge on dealmaking hopes; Disney, Fox higher for a second day - CNBC
- Papa John's actually had to say it doesn't want to be the official pizza of the alt-right - Salon
- Waymo is first to put fully self-driving cars on US roads without a safety driver - The Verge
- Bill Ackman Loses Another Boardroom Battle - Bloomberg
World News
- As Syria embraces Paris climate deal, it's the United States against the world - Washington Post
- House Judiciary Democrats plan to press Sessions about statements on contacts with Russian - Washington Post
- Italy Probes Deaths Of 26 Nigerian Women And Girls At Sea - NPR
- The Next Big Socialist Experiment Won't Start in Russia - Bloomberg
Science News
- One of the Oldest and Most Distant Objects in the Universe Has Been Discovered - Seeker
- NASA Astronaut Dick Gordon Has Died At Age 88 - WBUR
- Scientists Identify 'Missing Link' in Life's Chemical Origins - ExtremeTech
- As Syria joins Paris climate agreement, US stands alone - CNN
