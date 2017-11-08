Those of us in the construction industry would recall that when government came up with the 20% subcontracting to locals for construction projects given to foreign companies, we were very excited and hopeful. This was because we felt that this policy will enable us grow into the future leaders in the construction industry by learning from foreign companies how to manage and run big projects. However, looking back now, this policy despite being in place for more than three years has not yielded any tangible results. The reasons are diverse; most Zambians are subjected to do those parts of the projects that require less technical expertise, such as bush clearing, drainages and road signage. This is a big let down to the Zambian contractors who wanted to learn how to manage big projects from mobilization, through execution and finally commissioning. Further, there are also other factors that were beyond the control of the main foreign contractors, like financing and capacity constraints on the Zambian contractors. The main contractors felt it was not their responsibility to spoon-feed the Zambian contractors. Therefore, Zambian contractors were left to organise themselves and source for funding and technical expertise on their own, which they lamentably failed.

