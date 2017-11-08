Young Jackson Kungo is the the new Patriotic Front boss for North Western Province. Kungo, 34, was until his election North Western Province youth chairperson. Emmanuel Chihili in a landslide victory. Kungo has proved to be the lone voice for the ruling party and his loyalty paid off when he garnered 174 votes against Chihili’s 101 votes in a conference that was officially opened by Party President Edgar Lungu in Kabompo District.

