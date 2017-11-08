Analysis: FELIX TEMBO

TWO seasons ago, one of the great football teams in the world, Manchester United, bought New Guinean born French player by the name of Paul Pogba for €89 million.

This is equivalent to K1.1 billion. A season later, PSG of France bought the Brazilian player Neymar for a whooping €220 million which is equivalent to K2.5 billion. The value of the two players combined is 91 percent of our agriculture budget and equivalent to our defence budget. If we nurtured an equivalent of the two players and ‘sold’ them to Europe, we would generate resources enough to fund our drugs and medical supplies for two years and remain with some money to support our strategic food reserve requirement for 2018. Additionally, their value is K400 million shy of supporting the agriculture budget of Zambia which is 4.6 percent of the national budget. Some Malawian friends here were jokingly telling me that the value of Neymar is more than the value of Malawi’s tobacco exports. You might be wondering as to what is the connection of football to trade or agribusiness development that I always write about. I am trying to contextualise the importance of knowing the benefits of a value chain we want to venture into. A month ago, I wrote on this platform that I had received an overwhelming request from you my valued readers asking me about the value of growing tomato, watermelons and maize. Others have been asking me what crops they need to produce for them to make a profit. To be honest with you, these questions are very difficult for me to answer without knowing your production levels and skills in agronomy. What might be profitable in Mkushi may not be in Chama because these are two different environments in as far as infrastructure is concerned; these include physical as well as marketing infrastructure. For instance, someone growing tomatoes and watermelons in Mkushi will have make more profits than another farmer in Chama growing the same crops and targeting the Kasumbalesa and John Chinena markets. This is because of the distance of Chama from the markets. Therefore, as we are thinking of growing certain crops that we have never grown before, we need to look at so many factors before we actually do it. The first thing that we need to know is the market we are going to sell to once produced. Only when we have done the market scans, should we then try to find out what is involved in producing that product. This will help us deduce whether we have comparative advantage in the area as well as understanding or knowing what we should do to attain a competitive edge for our products over our competition. This analysis is a must and once that is done, then we can go ahead and plant our ‘Pogba’ with a view to nurturing a ‘Neymar’. When we do this, we will be like Noah in the Bible who proved himself faultless among his contemporaries as reported in Genesis 6:9 that he lived in an evil world but had no desire to make its inhabitants his close friends which led him and his immediate family to survive the flood. I know those that wrote to me to ask about what is required for them to grow successfully the crop of tomato and watermelon may be disappointed because I promised to personally respond to them. Allow me to respond generally that it is not possible for me to tell you everything in an email when you have never grown the crop before. For instance, if I tell you that you need to look out for early and late blights; this will sound like Greek to you. Nonetheless, I will direct you where to find more information about these crops for you to benefit fully. Seed for both watermelons and tomato can be found with outlets of companies such as ZamSeed, Amiran, and Starke and Aryes. These will even provide you with more information about the agronomic requirements of their particular seed varieties, what nutrition is needed and the potential yields. As for the crop protection part; such as disease control, weed and pest management, you cannot look further than BASF, Carecrop Solutions and Amiran. For your fertilisers, ETG will be the solution for you. Ba Mwangilwa, ba Jedidiah, ba Chalwe, ba Edward and many others, you may contact these companies for specific requirements as you await my personal responses to your emails. My response will be more generic because I can’t write everything in an email as I will spend all the hours in the night responding to your emails. My children and wife may run away from me as they equally need my time too! Additionally, certain general information can be found with Google as well. In case you need phone numbers for these companies please do not feel offended, just email me and I shall provide it to you. We can only grow ‘Pogba’ or ‘Neymar’ if we have the necessary information on how to nurture them. Pogba and Neymar is what is needed to farm Zambia out of poverty. Zambians let nurture a ‘Neymar’; it being a crop, fruit, livestock, fish or mushroom including chinangwa.This author is an agribusiness practitioner.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

