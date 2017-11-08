  ||    8 November 2017 @ 01:29

Dear editor,
LIVES have continued to be lost through accidents that have been taking place every week between Mulenga and Chamboli in Kitwe.

This is because of over-speeding by motorists who use this road.
The Road Development Agency should move in quickly and put road humps to prevent more lives from being lost.CHAMUNDAKitwe
