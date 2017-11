Dear editor,

LIVES have continued to be lost through accidents that have been taking place every week between Mulenga and Chamboli in Kitwe.

This is because of over-speeding by motorists who use this road. The Road Development Agency should move in quickly and put road humps to prevent more lives from being lost.CHAMUNDAKitwe

