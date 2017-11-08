Chief Munyambala of the Kaonde speaking people has called on Vice President Inonge Wina, to fulfil what she promised the people during last year’s campaign.

The traditional leader says Ms Wina pledged 75 Thousand Kwacha to renovate Munyambala Primary School which had its roof blown off following a heavy down pour in 2015.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

