Vice President Inonge Wina lost her cool when Patriotic Front youth blocked Luampa UPND Luampa lawmaker Makozo Chikote from attending a government function she had invited him to. The youth blocked the lawmaker on grounds that they knew what he was going to say beforehand. Wina was in Luampa to commission the K20 million Luampa Grid Extension Project.

