PRISCILLA MWILA, Luampa and CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has warned of stern action against Patriotic Front (PF) youths who harassed United Party for National Development (UPND) member of Parliament (MP) Makozo Chikote during the commissioning of the Luampa grid extension project yesterday.

Mrs Wina said national events are held for the benefit of all Zambians and that they should not be politicised. She told journalists that the ruling party will not hesitate to take disciplinary actions against erring members.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

