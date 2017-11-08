DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Mfuwe

PRESIDENT Lungu has urged Zambians to support one another and run the country’s tourism sector instead of living it in the hands of foreigners.

The head of State says Government is doing its part by improving infrastructure in the sector so that tourism can thrive but that Zambians do not support one another when investing in tourism. He said this yesterday on arrival at Mfuwe International Airport from Lusaka to meet King Mswati III, who has been in Mfuwe on a private visit since Sunday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

