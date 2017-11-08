ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

ZANACO players and coaches will share K250,000 following their Barclays Cup triumph.

The Bankers received K350,000 for beating Napsa Stars 2-1 in the final at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on October 28. This means the players and technical bench will pocket K10,000 each.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

